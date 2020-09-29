Detroit council set to vote on facial recognition software contract

Detroit — City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a contract to support the police department's controversial facial recognition software.

The measure — to cover costs associated with upgrades and maintenance — is set to return to the council table after members delayed action in June, citing a need for Detroit police to engage the community about its use of the crime-fighting technology.

Residents and activists have repeatedly urged council members to reject the software support agreement and do away with facial recognition, arguing it's flawed and "racist."

If approved, the nearly $200,000 contract with South Carolina-based Dataworks Plus will fund software maintenance and support for the city's facial recognition equipment. The contract would run Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2022.

Detroit's City Council first approved a two-year, $1 million contract for facial recognition software in 2017.

Detroit's use of facial recognition and Project Green Light surveillance cameras have been contentious in Detroit and fought by groups like Detroit Will Breathe, a coalition that assembled following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd to march against police brutality.

The group is planning to caravan on the east side in protest ahead of Tuesday's vote. In June, supporters of Detroit Will Breathe drove past the homes of council members Andre Spivey, James Tate and Janee Ayers ahead of the council's anticipated vote on the contract earlier this summer that ultimately stalled.

Detroit Police Capt. Aric Tosqui told council members during a subcommittee meeting last week that the department convened multiple community engagement sessions on facial recognition prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and has continued hosting them via Zoom in recent months.

The department, he said, owns the software in perpetuity and is continuing to use it to help solve crimes. But police need the council's approval on the contract to ensure it's properly updated and maintained.

A December review of the industry’s leading facial recognition algorithms by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found they were more than 99% accurate when matching high-quality headshots to a database of other frontal poses.

But trying to identify a face from a video feed, especially using ceiling-mounted cameras commonly found in stores, can cause accuracy rates to plunge. Studies also have shown that face recognition systems don’t perform equally across race, gender and age — working best on white men, with potentially harmful consequences for others.

In one high-profile case, Robert Williams, who is Black, said he was mistakenly tagged by facial recognition as a suspected shoplifter in Detroit in 2018.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners seeking a public apology from police, permanent dismissal Williams' case and removal of Williams' information from criminal databases.

City police revised the policy governing use of the software last year, removing a contentious provision that allowed it to be used to scan faces in real-time if there's a terror threat. The revisions also laid out punishment for officers who abuse the system.

The rules were adopted last fall after it had been in use by the department for a year-and-a-half.

As of last week, the technology had been used 105 times this calendar year and made 62 matches

Without the contract to support software upgrades, the technology would become less reliable and antiquated, officials with the department have said.

