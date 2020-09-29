Man, woman shot in drive-by on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A man and a woman in their early 20s were shot in a drive-by just after midnight on Detroit's east side, police said.

The double shooting happened on the 4100 block of Maryland, north of Mack, east of Alter, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Police say a 21-year-old man was walking a 20-year-old woman to her vehicle when a gray or black sedan drove past.

Someone inside shot both victims, police said.

Medics transported both to the hospital, and both are listed in stable condition.

Police have no detailed description of the suspect vehicle.