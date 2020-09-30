5 people shot in one half-hour in Detroit

Detroit — As much of America settled in to the first 2020 Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, Detroit kicked off a half-hour during which five people were shot at four crime scenes, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., in the area of Rosemont and West Eight Mile — west of the Southfield Freeway — an 18-year-old man was walking when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He offered little information on what happened, and police are still investigating, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

About 15 minutes later, on the 1900 block of East Seven Mile, just east of Dequindre, two people were shot in a shootout at a red light.

A witness told police that two vehicles were stopped at the light when they began firing at one another.

A 24-year-old man was left in temporary serious condition. A 22-year-old woman was left in stable condition. Both were inside a red Chevy Impala.

Police offered no description of the other vehicle or the people inside, and don't know if anyone else was shot.

Two shootings happened at 9:30 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

On the 6000 block of West Outer Drive, a 25-year-old man was shot, in circumstances he refused to explain to police, Gordon said. He was listed in stable condition.

And on the 14100 block of Linwood, just south of Oakman Boulevard, police say a 26-year-old woman's vehicle was surrounded by four men. At least one of them pulled a gun and fired shots, striking the woman.

The victim was listed in temporary serious condition. Police had no shooter descriptions to offer.