I-75 between I-94, Davison Fwy to close this weekend for road construction
Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 75 between Interstate 94 and the Davison Freeway will be closed this weekend, state officials said Wednesday.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and the freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews will begin closing the area's entry ramps to the freeway at about 8 p.m. Friday.
Officials said the closure is needed to enable crews to install new bridge beams for the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75.
Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94 to the northbound Lodge Freeway to the eastbound Davison back to I-75. Meanwhile, southbound I-75 traffic will use the westbound Davison to the southbound Lodge to get back to I-75.
I-75 ramps that will be closed:
► Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75
► Holbrook to southbound I-75
► Clay to southbound I-75
► Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75
► Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez