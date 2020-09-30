I-75 between I-94, Davison Fwy to close this weekend for road construction

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 75 between Interstate 94 and the Davison Freeway will be closed this weekend, state officials said Wednesday.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and the freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews will begin closing the area's entry ramps to the freeway at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the closure is needed to enable crews to install new bridge beams for the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94 to the northbound Lodge Freeway to the eastbound Davison back to I-75. Meanwhile, southbound I-75 traffic will use the westbound Davison to the southbound Lodge to get back to I-75.

I-75 ramps that will be closed:

► Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75

► Holbrook to southbound I-75

► Clay to southbound I-75

► Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75

► Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

