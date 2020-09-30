Detroit woman who beat murder charge in 2019 faces another one

Detroit — A 25-year-old woman facing six felony charges in a Friday shooting in Detroit that left one woman dead had been charged with murder in a different case in 2018, court records show, before charges were dismissed.

Tarlisa Howard is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder, Wayne Circuit Court records show in a double shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 14300 block of Lauder. That's north of Grand River and east of Greenfield.

Police said the victim was found inside the home, along with multiple shell casings. They recovered two weapons.

A 27-year-old man was also shot in the leg. Medics transported him to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detroit police soon arrested Howard. On Tuesday she was arraigned at Detroit's 36th District Court, and was denied bond.

Howard is due back in court on Oct. 13 for a probable cause conference and Oct. 19 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

In 2018, Howard faced a similar legal pinch: five charges, including first-degree murder.

That case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence in May 2019, at the request of the prosecutor's office, according to court records.

Howard's defense attorney in that case immediately responded to requests for information.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said "ethically" the office couldn't speak to the prior case while a new case is ongoing.

The other person charged in that 2018 case, a 27-year-old man named Andre Woods, has been jailed on the matter since May 2019. He is due for an evidentiary hearing on Oct. 26, before Wayne Circuit Judge William McConico.

Howard's defense attorney, Randall Upshaw of Lathrup Village, was not available for comment Wednesday morning.

