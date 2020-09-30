Woman's body found in car on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police making a run early Wednesday morning discovered a woman's body inside a vehicle parked on the streets of Detroit's east side.

The 29-year-old woman's body was discovered about 5:10 a.m., said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Officers patrolling the area noticed a 2007 Mercury Montego in the back of a property on the 9900 block of Hayes. That's south of East Outer Drive.

How the woman died, and when, are not immediately clear, police said. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy and determine her cause of death.