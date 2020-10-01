Detroit police investigate two deaths, including body burned 'beyond recognition'

Detroit — A body was found Thursday morning in Detroit inside a burned-up rental Kia from Massachusetts, authorities said. It's one of two deaths overnight police are investigating.

Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Hyde Park about 2 a.m. due to a vehicle fire. That's north of East Lafayette and east of St. Aubin on the city's east side.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the victim's body "burned beyond recognition," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the fire department.

The body was found in a 2020 Kia Sorrento, a rental tracing back to Massachusetts, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's cause of death. Detroit police could not immediately confirm the victim's sex.

Woman killed in double shooting

Late Wednesday night, a 56-year-old woman was killed during a double shooting inside a home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of Vinewood. That's off Michigan Avenue, west of West Grand Boulevard.

Police say the woman was found with a gunshot wound to her chest, while a man, 58, was shot in his lower body. The woman died at the scene.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but did not immediately know the circumstances before the shooting, or offer a suspect description.