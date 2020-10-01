Tips sought in fatal shooting of woman found in car in west Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a vehicle wanted in connection with a recent slaying on Detroit's west side.

At about 2 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 19800 block of Monte Vista, a 40-year-old woman sitting in a 2000 Buick LeSabre was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are seeking a dark GMC truck seen fleeing the scene. A description of the driver was not available Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-8854.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the group by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going to www.1800speakup.