Westbound I-94 closed on Detroit's east side as police investigate shooting

Detroit — Westbound Interstate 94 is closed early Thursday morning at Moross, on Detroit's east side, as Michigan State Police investigate a shooting, authorities said.

State police say that at 2:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported that he was on westbound I-94, at Chalmers, in the right lane, when a black SUV pulled alongside and started firing shots.

The victim pulled off the freeway and went to the Detroit Police Department's 5th precinct to report the shooting.

Detroit police turned the case over to Michigan State Police, which investigates crimes on the state's freeways, and troopers closed the roadway to search for evidence.

That search is ongoing during Thursday morning rush hour. The Michigan Department of Transportation recommended a detour for affected drivers: