Detroit bus service halted amid labor dispute

Detroit — A labor dispute has sparked a work stoppage, halting bus service for the city's transportation department.

The city in a statement Friday morning said the Detroit Department of Transportation is working with union representatives "to get buses back on the road as soon as possible."

The head of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26, which represents the city's bus drivers, could not be immediately reached Friday.

The service disruption comes after a bus driver shortage in March prompted by COVID-19 worries led to a day long shutdown.

DDOT, at that time, canceled all bus service and encouraged riders to find alternative means of transportation, noting the shortage had only 10% of the buses rolling.

DDOT serves an average of 85,000 riders daily with 48 fixed bus routes, 12 24-hour routes and six express routes in the city of Detroit and neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield.

