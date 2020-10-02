Five people shot at rental hall on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Five people were shot late Thursday night at a rental hall on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:50 p.m. on the 15000 block of Houston Whittier, west of Hayes.

Police say the circumstances before the shooting are still unclear.

Two women, ages 26 and 27, and three men, 25, 31 and 34, were shot. All five were privately conveyed to a hospital, and all were listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any description of the shooter.

Thursday night's shooting is the third time this week in Detroit that at least five people have been shot in a short time frame.

On Tuesday night, between 9 and 9:30 p.m., five people were shot at four crime scenes in Detroit.

And on early Monday morning, six people were shot outside a strip club on Michigan Avenue.

