Man shot at Detroit gas station; suspect sought

Detroit police are working to find a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a west side gas station that wounded a man.

The victim had been sitting inside a Dodge Avenger in the 13300 block of Dexter at about 7:30 p.m. "when he was allegedly approached by a suspect who fired shots, striking him in the body," investigators said in a statement.

The 27-year-old was hospitalized in temporary serious condition late Friday, according to the release.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male, last seen wearing a hoodie and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1000. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.