Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man, believed to be roughly 55 to 60 years old, died Thursday night in Detroit after being hit by a vehicle that did not stop, police said.

The fatal collision happened about 9:25 p.m. at Plymouth and Rutherford. That's west of Greenfield.

Police say the man was hit by an unknown vehicle. Police seek tips, but did not immediately have a color, make, model or partial license plate number of the fleeing vehicle to offer. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

As of Tuesday, Michigan State Police reported 751 car crash deaths in Michigan in 2020. That's up 64 from this time last year.

In 2019, pedestrians accounted for 15% of car crash deaths in Michigan, 149 out of 985. And for every pedestrian killed, 13 more were injured, according to state police data.