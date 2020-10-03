Duggan to address DDOT bus shutdown amid pandemic

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Saturday planned to address the suspension of the city's bus service after Detroit Department of Transportation drivers walked off the job early Friday, citing threats of violence on city buses and the ongoing risk of contracting COVID-19.

A press conference is scheduled for noon.

READ MORE: Detroit bus service remains halted indefinitely amid worries over COVID-19, violence

Glenn Tolbert, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26, said in a statement the union spoke with DDOT on Saturday morning "in hopes of finding real solutions."

"Instead DDOT offered inadequate half-measures, leaving bus drivers and riders exposed to violence on buses and COVID-19," Tolbert said in the statement.

The city, in a statement early Friday, announced the service shutdown and the goal "to get buses back on the road as soon as possible."

Detroit's Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said drivers informed city leadership of "some recent incidents that have them concerned for their safety."

"Right now, we are listening to their concerns and will be working closely with our transit police force and (police) Chief (James) Craig to reach an agreement as quickly as possible and new protocols — including de-escalation strategies — to get our drivers back to work as quickly as possible," Berry said in a statement early Friday.

DDOT serves an average of 85,000 riders daily with 48 fixed bus routes, 12 24-hour routes and six express routes in the city of Detroit and neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield.

The service disruption comes after a bus driver shortage in March prompted by COVID-19 worries led to a day-long shutdown.

DDOT, at that time, canceled all bus service and encouraged riders to find alternative means of transportation, noting the shortage had only 10% of the buses rolling.

City bus driver Jason Hargrove died of COVID-19 in April after complaining days prior in an online video that a passenger had openly coughed on his bus amid the pandemic.

To better equip drivers, the city began requiring passengers to enter and exit through the rear of the bus to avoid direct contact with drivers and started sanitizing buses twice a day and deep cleaning them nightly.

Drivers also continue to struggle with access to public restrooms.

The bus union in January cited an attack from December in which a driver had been yanked from her seat while transporting riders on the east side. It was the latest in a series of assaults reported on board. Complaints over driver safety on Detroit's buses, union officials say, have been ongoing for decades.

Tolbert says the union stands ready to meet with DDOT to come up with immediate and realistic measures to protect bus drivers and riders.

“We’ve been risking our lives since this pandemic began and have lost countless brothers to this deadly virus,” Tolbert said in the statement. “We’ve been dealing with brutal attacks, abuse, threats, and other safety concerns for many years. It’s time for DDOT to step up and come up with real solutions to protect us and our riders today, not tomorrow.”

Reporter Christine Ferretti contributed.