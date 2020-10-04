Man, 20, killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's west side that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to the block of 9600 St. Mary’s at about 6 p.m. for reports of a verbal altercation between two men, one a "30-year-old known male suspect," police said. Police said the suspect allegedly fired at the 20-year-old, killing him.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.