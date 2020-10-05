Man hit when pickup jumps curb in southwest Detroit

Detroit — A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after the driver of a pickup truck jumped a curb in southwest Detroit and struck him early Monday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Police said the collision took place about 4 a.m. in the area of McGraw and Proctor, east of Central. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when the pickup, described only as "dark-colored," jumped the curb and hit him.

The driver fled westbound on McGraw.

Medics transported the man to the hospital, and he was listed in critical condition.

Police have released no detailed description of the driver.