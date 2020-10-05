Sunday in Detroit: 2 slain in shootings, and a fatal crash

Detroit — On Sunday in Detroit there were two fatal shootings along with a fatal crash, police said.

The fatal shootings took place in the 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. hours, police said.

About 6 p.m. Sunday night, on the 9600 block of St. Mary's, a 20-year-old man was gunned down by a 30-year-old man after the two argued.

That's north of West Chicago and west of Greenfield on the city's west side.

Sunday:Man, 20, killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

Police describe the suspect as "known," but released no description of the man. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Twelve hours prior, just after 6 a.m. on the 5700 block of Warwick, a man and two women were riding around Detroit's west side in a white Chevy Malibu. That's north of Ford Road and west of the Southfield Freeway.

At some point, a black SUV began following the Malibu. Someone inside of the SUV fired shots into the Malibu, striking the man, whose identity was still unknown to police on Sunday night. The victim died from his injuries.

Police have released no detailed description of the suspect or the SUV.

Possible teen driver dies after hitting parked car

Early Sunday morning, an unidentified male, believed to be a teen driver, died after crashing into a parked car on the city's east side, police said.

The fatal crash happened about 3:50 a.m. in the area of East Outer Drive and Mount Elliott.

Police say the victim was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass when he hit a parked vehicle.

By the time authorities were alerted, and medics arrived, the driver had died.

Police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the victim, and the medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.