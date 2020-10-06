$3,000 reward set for tips in Detroit fatal drive-by shooting

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Tuesday announced a $3,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a fatal drive-by shooting reported last spring on Detroit's west side.

DreVaughn Tellis and his friends had stopped at a Exxon gas station in the 12700 block of Eight Mile at about 11 p.m. June 15 when someone in a grey Chevy Impala or Malibu opened fire, investigators said in a statement.

The 22-year-old father and a customer pumping gas were struck, according to the release.

Tellis died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. The other person survived.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.