Boy, 6, killed in rollover Detroit crash; woman arrested

Detroit — A 6-year-old boy died Monday night and a 33-year-old woman was arrested after a rollover crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Artesian. That's west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the woman's white GMC Yukon was eastbound on Joy, headed toward the freeway, when she hit a 33-year-old man's black GMC Yukon, which was headed north on Artesian.

The woman had four children in her vehicle, ages 2, 3, 6 and 7.

On impact, the woman's vehicle rolled, ejecting a 6-year-old boy. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Everyone else was transported to the hospital, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The woman driving is hospitalized, and under arrest, as police investigate.