Detroit police: Help us find suspect in west side murder

Detroit — Police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating a man suspected in the shooting death of a man during a home invasion on Detroit's west side on Sunday.

The fatal shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the 9600 block of St. Mary's. That's north of West Chicago, west of Greenfield.

Police say Michael Terry, 30, walked into the 28-year-old man's home, said a few words, and then shot him. Initial information said the victim was 20.

Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Police say Terry fled in a royal blue 2007 Saturn, which they have since recovered.

Terry is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.