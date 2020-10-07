Canadian officials seize 46 lbs. of suspected meth from truck that traveled over Ambassador Bridge

Canadian officials seized last month about 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a truck that was entering Windsor from Detroit over the Ambassador Bridge, they said Wednesday.

The seizure happened Sept. 22, according to officials with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They also arrested the truck's driver, Jaspreet Singh, 29, a Brampton resident, they said.

After the truck drove over the bridge, it was referred for a secondary inspection. Border services officers found a duffel bag filled with packages of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine during the inspection. Officials said if the substance is determined to be the drug, they estimate the packages are worth about $2.7 million.

Police said the truck's driver, Singh of Brampton, Ontario, has been charged with importation of a scheduled I substance and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

