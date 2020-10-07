Detroit incidents: Murder-suicide, shots fired at officers, 2 shot downtown

Detroit — In a five-hour span from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning in Detroit, there was an alleged murder-suicide on the city's east side, two people shot downtown and shots fired at officers on the west side, police said.

Man kills girlfriend, then himself

At about 8 p.m. at a home on the 14400 block of Longview — south of East Outer Drive, east of Chalmers on Detroit's east side — police say a 28-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend, and then himself.

The woman died at the scene. Medics transported the man to the hospital but he died there.

Police recovered a gun at the scene and arrested a man at the scene "on unrelated charges." Police did not immediately give that man's age, or what the charges were about.

Man, 30, arrested after west side shootout with police

At about 10:45 p.m. police saw a group of men drinking, outside, on the 16600 block of Lilac, police said. That's south of West McNichols, west of Livernois.

When police approached the group, one of the men fled, and police chased him north to the 16800 block of Lilac. That's when the man, 30, allegedly fired a shot.

Police fired back. But neither police nor the man was hit by the gunfire.

Michigan State Police joined the manhunt, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police commander and spokesman, on Twitter. A state police K-9 relieved a Detroit Police Department K-9. Police tracked down a handgun, which had been dropped behind a home.

A trooper used pepper spray to subdue the man. Police arrested him, pending charges, which the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office would have to determine.

3 arrested in downtown double shooting

Just after midnight, about 12:10 a.m. on the 500 block of Larned, two men, 26 and 34, got into an argument with another group of men inside an establishment.

The men took the dispute outside, but both were shot. Medics transported both victims to the hospital. The 26-year-old man was listed in critical condition, and the 34-year-old man in stable condition.

The suspects fled in a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, which police say they found about two hours later on the 9400 block of Dexter. That's about seven miles north and west of the shooting scene.

Police arrested two man and one woman connected to the Benz. All are jailed pending possible charges.