Suspect arrested, but police seek victim in Greektown pistol whipping

Detroit — Police have arrested a man allegedly spotted assaulting another man early Wednesday morning in downtown Detroit, but are still searching for the victim.

The alleged assault was spotted about 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Monroe. That's in Greektown, between Beaubien and St. Antoine.

Police say that as two men fought, one pulled a handgun and pistol-whipped the victim with it. Both men left the area on foot.

About a half-hour later, police spotted a suspect, a 27-year-old man, near Randolph and Gratiot, about one-third of a mile north and west of the assault.

They arrested the man and recovered the gun.

But police have not yet found the victim. Police describe the man as a white male. He wore a gray hat, a light blue shirt, a dark sweater or jacket, gray pants, and black and white gym shoes. He was carrying a backpack.

Police ask that anyone who knows the victim call investigators, at 313-596-5340.

Just two hours prior, downtown was also the site of a double non-fatal shooting, police said, about a half-mile south, on the 500 block of Monroe.

Two men, 26 and 34, were wounded after being shot after a dispute. Three people have since been arrested.