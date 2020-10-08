Driver charged in fatal Detroit rollover crash

A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with a rollover crash that left a 6-year-old passenger dead, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Investigators allege Sade Nicole Keith was intoxicated when speeding on Joy before disregarding a red light at Artesian around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

While crossing the intersection, her SUV "was struck by another car driving northbound on Artesian, flipped over and landed upside down on Joy Road," authorities said in a statement.

Keith had four children in the backseat, all unrestrained, according to the release. Two, ages 6 and 1, were hers. The others, a 6-year-old and his brother, were her friend's.

The friend's 6-year-old was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Keith and her passengers were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The 33-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder; operating while intoxicated causing death; operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death; three counts of second-degree child abuse; and four counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under 16.