Man charged in southwest Detroit hit-and-run

A 32-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run this week on Detroit's southwest side, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Daniel Delatorre could face more charges; the victim died from his injuries, the office said a statement.

Authorities allege he intentionally struck a man at about 4 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of McGraw after two groups were booted from a nearby club for fighting.

Delatorre's pickup truck jumped the curb as the victim, identified as a 45-year-old Burien, Washington, resident, stood on the sidewalk, investigators said. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

A Detroit Police Department investigation led to Delatorre's arrest.

He was arraigned Wednesday before 36th District Court Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury crash and felonious assault.

Bond was set at $175,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A preliminary examination follows on Oct. 26.