Detroit police recruits at drive-thru event Saturday may leave with job offers

Detroit — People who apply for jobs during the Detroit Police Department's drive-thru recruiting fair Saturday likely could leave with conditional job offers, the department said.

The drive-thru recruiting event will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of police headquarters downtown, 1301 Third Street.

Applicants will pull up and be greeted by one of about a dozen field recruiting officers who will talk about the job and answer questions, said Sgt. Starr Gonzales of the department's field recruiting unit.

Detroit had wanted to recruit 400 police officers in 2020, Mayor Mike Duggan told The News in February, when the city began a $500,000 ad campaign encouraging people, especially Detroiters, to apply.

Police Chief James Craig has said recruiting is the department's biggest challenge.

February:Detroit ready to spend money to attract police officer recruits

"We're hoping to bust the myth that we don’t have resources," Duggan said at the time. "We are making huge investments in the department. I wish I could give every precinct commander another 10 or 15 officers to put on the street."

That was February. COVID-19 reached Michigan the next month, and 6,900 people have died.

Detroit has been particularly hard-hit by the virus. In August the city staged a memorial on Belle Isle for the 1,500 Detroiters felled by it.

August:'I couldn't hide my tears': Families mourn at Belle Isle tribute to virus victims

Then, in May, in response to the death of George Floyd, 46, during his Memorial Day arrest in Minneapolis, activists in Detroit began organizing anti-police brutality marches that are still happening regularly, nearly five months later.

May:Man shot dead, dozens arrested as protest in Detroit turns violent

The virus has forced a switch to virtual recruiting, and has had a lesser impact because all recruiters are in the same situation.

"Everybody has a 'we're hiring' sign," Gonzales said.

The protests have required a creative approach: challenging reformers to be part of the solution.

"Be the change," Gonzales said. "If you can help this department be better, put on a uniform."

Detroit has hired about 200 officers this year, Gonzales said. She says recruiters are prepared to accommodate hundreds of applicants Saturday.

Most people should plan to stay 10 to 20 minutes.

"20 minutes tops," Gonzales said.

When people arrive and park, they will fill out an application and authorize the department to conduct background checks. That authorization paperwork can take about a week in a normal recruiting situation, Gonzales said.

Inside, department personnel will process the applications and conduct quick background checks. People who check out could hear back later Saturday about setting up a COVID test, their law enforcement testing, and their physical agility test. But those who apply Saturday may leave with an offer conditioned on passing Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards reading and writing tests, the ability test and the background checks.

People with a felony conviction cannot be hired. Applicants must have driver's licenses, as well as a high school degree or its equivalent, and be at least 18 years old.

People are paid $20 an hour while in police academy, and their pay will increase to $30 per hour "over the course of five years," the department said.

Pre-conditional job offers are a new tactic on the department's recruiting trail, one that "has been requested" by prospects, especially by students studying criminal justice in college, Gonzales said.

"Going to class with (criminal justice majors), we realized that's what they're looking for," Gonzales said. "We never had one, until someone was done with all the process. So we're giving it to them on the front end, but the bases are the same."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75