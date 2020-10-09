Man, woman shot at separate scenes on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

At about 2:30 a.m., on the 20500 block of Asbury Park — south of Eight Mile, east of the Southfield Freeway — a 34-year-old man was working on his car, said Bryan Warrick, a spokesman for Detroit Police Department.

He looked up and saw a man get out of a black truck. That man then pulled a gun and fired shots, which hit the victim.

The shooter fled. Police have no detailed description of the man or the truck.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Woman shot while sitting in minivan

Later Friday morning, about 4:45 a.m., in the area of Puritan and James Couzens, a 32-year-old woman sat in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, Warrick said.

Then, a navy blue Chevy Avalanche pulled alongside the minivan. A man inside fired shots, which hit the victim, and drove off. Police have no description to offer of the man, no license plate numbers to offer for the van.

The victim is hospitalized and in stable condition.