Detroit officers on patrol collide with car, crash into church

A Detroit police scout car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building Friday on the city's east side, investigators said.

At about 8 p.m., the Seventh Precinct patrol officers "were traveling south on Garland near E. Warren when they collided in the intersection" with a Pontiac G6 headed east, the Police Department said in a statement.

The impact caused the scout car to crash into a nearby church, according to the release.

Medics transported both officers and the other driver to a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the officers has been discharged, while the other was listed in stable condition, police reported.

The 29-year-old Pontiac driver was listed in temporary serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.