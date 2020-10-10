Man, 62, found shot to death on Detroit's west side

A 62-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday on the service drive of the Lodge Freeway near Wisconsin Street on the city's west side, said Detroit Police.

The victim was found around 4:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man, who was not identified by police, dead at the scene. It is not yet known if the man's identity is known to authorities.

Police do not have a suspect or suspects in the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigative, said police.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.