Driver reports Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit involving a Maserati

The Detroit News

A driver told police he was shot at by a person in a black Maserati during a road-rage incident on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Sunday morning.

The man said he was traveling north on the freeway between Six and Eight mile roads at about 3:30 a.m. when he noticed the person in the Maserati was driving recklessly.

The two drivers began to argue while driving and an occupant in the Maserati fired several shots at his car. The driver drove home and called police to report the incident at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.