Driver, white car sought in deadly Detroit hit-and-run

Detroit police have released surveillance footage of a car wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this month on the city's west side.

A pedestrian was trying to cross the street on Plymouth and Rutherford at about 9:25 p.m. Oct. 1 when a white vehicle struck him, investigators said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

Authorities did not have a description of the driver. Other details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.