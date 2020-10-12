Man critically hurt in fiery, single-vehicle downtown Detroit crash

Detroit — A 32-year-old man is listed in critical condition Monday after allegedly losing control of his truck and hitting the wall of a building in downtown Detroit, causing the vehicle to catch fire, police said.

The crash was reported about 3:40 a.m. on the 1200 block of Library, which is north of Gratiot and west of Broadway.

Police say the man lost control of his 2020 Dodge Ram and hit the building for the Cadillac Center People Mover stop, damaging its windows and walls, and sparking a vehicle fire. The building was boarded up Monday morning.

Officers patrolling downtown used their extinguishers to address the fire, and pull the man from the vehicle.

Detroit Fire Department put out the fire entirely, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital.