Michigan State Police investigate 2 freeway shootings in one day in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating two Sunday freeway shootings in Detroit. One took place in the morning on the city's west side, while the other took place at night on the city's east side.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man showed up to Detroit Police Department's Ninth precinct, on Gratiot north of East Outer Drive, and said he'd just been shot at.

The victim told police he was driving west on I-94 in a Ford van when a tan vehicle, possible an Oldsmobile, drove near him.

He saw someone in the backseat lay down, police said, and thought that concerning. As he passed I-75 on westbound I-94, someone in the tan vehicle fired shots, which hit the van.

The victim said he couldn't get a great look at the shooter. After the shooting, police said, the victim doubled back to the ninth precinct, which required heading back east. He reported the shooting to Detroit police, who turned the case over to state police, as they handle freeway shootings.

No one was actually hit, but police closed a portion of the freeway to search for evidence.

Earlier Sunday, about 8:40 a.m., a man called 911 and said he had been shot at a few hours earlier on Southfield Freeway.

The alleged shooting happened about 3:30 a.m., he said, when he was northbound on the freeway, between McNichols and Eight Mile. The victim said he and the driver of a black Maserati argued when the Maserati was moving recklessly about the freeway.

Then someone inside the Maserati fired shots, he said. And the luxury vehicle continued driving north, into lower Oakland County.

The shooting was reported several hours later, and police did not shut down the freeway.