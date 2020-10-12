Woman killed in family dispute on Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side Monday night that left a 42-year-old woman dead.

The victim was "involved in a family dispute when a gunshot or shots were fired" about 7:20 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Longview, investigators said in a statement.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the release.

"A weapon has been recovered and multiple individuals are being questioned at this time," police said.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.