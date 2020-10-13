1 slain when 2 men shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A double shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side left one man dead, police said.

At about 12:45 a.m. multiple gunshots were heard on the 6300 block of Northfield, south of Tireman, east of Livernois, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Two men, 43 and 37, were struck by bullets.

The older victim, who had been shot in the back of the head, drove the two toward the hospital in a silver 2002 Cadillac. But en route he flagged down a Wayne State police officer, who transported them from there. That victim was listed in critical condition.

The 37-year-old, who was shot multiple times, died from his injuries.

Police say they located a crime scene on Northfield, where there was a blood trail from the front porch of one home, Crawford said.

Neighbors told police they heard four to six gunshots but no one saw anything.