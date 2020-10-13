2 people killed Monday during arguments on Detroit's east side

Detroit — In a roughly three-hour period Monday night, a man and a woman were shot and killed during separate arguments in Detroit, police said.

Man killed, suspect arrested in shooting on Gratiot

At about 10:35 p.m., on the 10000 block of Gratiot, north of Harper, police say a man was shot and killed as he argued with another person.

Police did not immediately give the victim's age, but did say they recovered a gun and arrested a suspect, whose sex and age were not immediately given.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Woman slain in 'family dispute'

Three hours earlier, at about 7:35 p.m. on the 11000 block of Longview — east of Conner, north of Harper — police say a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot during a "family dispute."

Police have recovered a gun they believe was used and were questioning several of the woman's family members.

According to Michigan State Police data, last year in Michigan arguments were the leading factor in homicides, when circumstances are known.