Driver strikes teen in Detroit, flees scene, police say

Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a teen injured Tuesday night.

Police said a 13-year-old was standing outside near a parked vehicle in the 18400 block of Wyoming when he was hit by a car at about 7:30 p.m. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police said a "known female suspect jumped the curb," allegedly striking the victim and fleeing the scene in a Ford Taurus.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.