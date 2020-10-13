Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Detroit; driver has minor injuries

Detroit — An 18-year-old man died late Monday night on Detroit's east side, after the driver of a car he was a passenger in "lost control" and hit a pole, police said. The driver himself, 19, suffered minor injuries.

The fatal crash took place about 10:50 p.m. at Joseph Campau and Carpenter, police said. That's east of Dequindre.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened when the driver lost control of a Pontiac Grand Prix and crashed into a pole.

According to Michigan State Police data, in 2019 49% of fatal car crashes in Michigan were single-vehicle crashes.