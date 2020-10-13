Tips sought for driver in fatal east Detroit hit-and-run

A $2,500 reward was announced Tuesday for tips to find a driver in an August hit-and-run in Detroit that left a man dead.

Devin Harvey was leaving a Sunoco gas station on Nevada near Gallagher and Conant on the city's east side at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 4 when another vehicle ran a red light and struck him, Crime Stoppers of Michigan said in a statement.

The driver fled west on Nevada, according to the release.

Harvey, a 31-year-old who worked as a cook and volunteers with Meals on Wheels, died from his injuries.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.