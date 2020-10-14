Attack wounds man on Detroit's west side; girlfriend escapes bullets

Detroit — A 22-year-old man was shot but his girlfriend escaped uninjured late Tuesday night after two men approached the male victim on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened, police said, about 9 p.m. on the 9500 block of Faust. That's north of West Chicago and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim was outside when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was wounded by the gunfire.

Police say the victim's girlfriend arrived at the scene amid the shooting. The men shot at her multiple times, but she wasn't injured.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police did not offer a detailed description of the two shooters.