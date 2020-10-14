Mayor Duggan says he's received hate mail from 'militia types'

Detroit — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he's never felt unsafe until he recently received hate mail from people who oppose COVID restrictions.

During a televised conversation Wednesday, Duggan said he’s never felt in danger and has never driven with security, but "man, do I have a lot of hate mail from people outstate."

In light of the FBI uncovering a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — and threatening mail directed at him — he said his security arrangements will have to be reevaluated.

"I see what the governor is dealing with, and the people of the city have been completely united behind me since the beginning since March," Duggan said during the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conversations broadcast, which was live-streamed and televised on Detroit Public Television.

"But when we put in the duplicate orders, I got hate mail from these militia types around the state and you start to see the anger that drove this insane kidnapping plan. But from Detroiters it has just been complete support."

Duggan said he met with Whitmer on Tuesday and spoke about the divisive rhetoric.

“When you look where we are, you know, leadership matters… People who may not like the way things are right now may not agree with this governor, but should understand that civility and decency is a part of the bedrock of our democracy,” he said.

After being asked by Fox 2 reporter Roop Raj where the city stands on COVID-19 policies, Duggan responded that people are being put in jeopardy as more restrictions are lifted.

“If we are on the traditional flu trajectory, by December or January we could be back in crisis mode," he said. "At the very time the governor’s orders are most needed, they are being put in jeopardy. These make absolutely no sense, but I believe these numbers are going to continue to climb into the winter months. And we are going to have to be more vigilant, not less."

Duggan said Detroit had been one of the biggest hotspots in the country early in the outbreak.. But, he said, "It was amazing how fast we bent the curve" from partnerships aiding large testing sites.

The city had more than 1,000 people in local hospitals at any given time in March and April, but have declined to an average of 50 cases per day. Most recently this week, cases have jumped to 75 per day. The total case count is 14,791 and 1,546 deaths from the virus.

"In the last week, based on what we're getting off of these kind of out-of-state people angry at these local orders, we're starting to have to evaluate that this is a crazy situation," he said. "It's crazy when the risk of public officials are because of people who have whipped themselves into a frenzy over things that we can sit down and talk about."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_