Detroit woman, 37, charged with murder, accused of running down woman in alley

Detroit — A 37-year-old woman faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly ramming another woman with her SUV on Detroit's east side Friday and dragging her to her death, court records show.

LaKiesha Cross was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Malaika Heath-Ramsey, who denied her bond.

On Friday morning, about 10:45 a.m., police began receiving 911 calls about a crash in an alley off King Richard and Whittier, north of Harper, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

A woman, 38, had been hit and dragged by a blue SUV. Medics took her to a hospital, but she died. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Lakeisha Walker. She was 38. The cause and manner of her death are still pending.

Police recovered a blue SUV, a GMC Envoy, later Friday, Crawford said. The woman who allegedly drove it turned herself in Sunday.

Police believe the two women had a verbal altercation while Cross was in her vehicle, and that she sped toward the victim, hitting her and dragging her before fleeing the scene.

Cross is due back in court on Oct. 27 for a probable cause conference and on Nov. 4 for her preliminary examination, both before Judge Roberta Archer.