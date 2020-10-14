Watch Live: Duggan speaks on plans for Detroit at Mackinac Policy Conversations

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to speak on Detroit on Wednesday during the virtual and televised Mackinac Policy Conversations.

The Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conversations "Respond and Rebuild," was created in partnership with Detroit Public TV. The conversations replace the Mackinac Policy Conference, which had to be canceled this year because of the health crisis.

Duggan is expected to be interviewed by Roop Raj, Fox 2 News reporter and anchor at 11 a.m.

"Mayor Mike Duggan has often presented some of the most memorable talks at the annual Mackinac Policy Conference," Rich Homberg, president and CEO of Detroit Public Television said in a press release. "Many of us will remember the speech he gave on his plans for the city of Detroit in 2017, as he prepared for his re-election bid."

The digital conversation series focuses on topics of Michigan’s response to COVID-19, its economic recovery, the 2020 election, racial justice and achieving equity, organizers say.

