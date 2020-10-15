Detroit Police investigate two shootings — one fatal, one not

Detroit — Police are investigating multiple shootings Thursday evening, one fatal and another non-fatal, that took place minutes apart from each other.

Police discovered a 52-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a black pick-up truck at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Seward. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, investigators said in a statement.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

The other shooting occurred about 35 minutes earlier at 6:45 p.m. when investigators said a male victim said he was shot by another man on E. 7 Mile & Riopelle following an argument. The victim reported he drove himself to a nearby gas station for help, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to the statement.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.