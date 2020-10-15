Gunshots fired at Detroit police officers leads to four arrests

Four people were arrested after gunshots were fired Thursday night at Detroit police officers on the city's west side, investigators said.

An undercover car from the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Section had been investigating a white Dodge Charger with improper plates and a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee near McNichols and Forrer, authorities said in a statement.

At about 9 p.m., "the occupants from both vehicles began firing multiple shots at the officers with an assault rifle, then fled," according to the release.

Officers and responding police units checked the area and found the vehicles about a mile away, behind a home in the 15800 block of Robson.

A barricaded gunman situation was declared before four people involved were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Other details on the incident were not released late Thursday.

