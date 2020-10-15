Man, 18, wounded in road rage shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A close call in traffic on Detroit's east side Wednesday afternoon resulted in a road rage shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The victim had been dropped off on the 11400 block of Whitehill — south of Kelly, east of Whittier — after being shot.

Medics took him from there to the hospital, and he was listed in stable condition.

Police say the victim was the passenger in a Pontiac G6 that was southbound on Brock when the G6 almost hit a tan Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu then pulled alongside the Pontiac, and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim.

The Malibu fled. Police describe the man as having dark skin and a full beard. He wore a red baseball cap.