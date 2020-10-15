Man fatally shot on Conant in Detroit; suspect sought

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday on the city's north side.

At about 5:35 p.m. in the 19400 block of Conant, the victim "was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect," investigators said in a statement.

Medics pronounced the victim, who has not been identified, dead at the scene, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Other details, including a suspect description, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

