Police seek man who punched customer at Detroit gas station

Detroit police on Thursday released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported last week on the city’s east side.

A 64-year-old man had been standing in line behind the suspect in a gas station on the 14400 block of Mack at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 when words they exchanged "escalated into a verbal confrontation," investigators said in a statement.

At one point, the suspect "partially pulled out a gun from his pocket and threatened the victim," according to the release.

He later approached the 64-year-old and punched him in the face before leaving the scene with the driver of a white Audi SUV that drove west on Mack, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build, last seen wearing a dark face mask, a black, white and blue windbreaker Nike jacket as well as matching pants and white shoes with the same logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.