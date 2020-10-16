Man accused of shooting car fired shots at Detroit officers, police say

A search is underway for a man accused of shooting at Detroit police after targeting a driver in a neighborhood on Friday, investigators said.

Ninth Precinct special operations officers were called to Kennebec and Gunston at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a felonious assault. A resident told them a man had "fired multiple shots at his vehicle," police said in a statement.

While officers spoke with the complainant, he spotted the suspect riding in a black Chrysler 300 passing by. The officers rushed to pull over the car, but as it slowed down near McNichols and Strasburg, the suspect left the passenger side and fled on foot, according to the release.

"At some point, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers, of which none took effect, then continued running," police said. "The officers did not return fire."

After a K-9 failed to find him, the Chrysler was recovered, unoccupied, about four miles away, in the 6000 block of Farmbrook, police said.

Police said the shooting suspect is described as a man about 5-foot-9 with a slim build and dreadlocks, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5940. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The incident came a day after people in two vehicles under investigation fired at undercover officers in west Detroit. Four people were arrested after a search.