Suspect, person of interest sought in west-side shooting

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect and person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting this week on the city’s west side that left a man wounded.

The victim had entered a gas station in the 9100 block of Linwood about 7:35 p.m. Thursday when he "exchanged words with two males," investigators said in a statement.

One of the men produced a handgun and fired a shot at the 26-year-old, according to the release.

He and his companion fled the scene in a red SUV seen driving east on Clairmount.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said Friday.

Authorities released surveillance images of the pair involved in the incident.

The man who fired the shot is described as between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall, 140 pounds, last seen wearing boots and a black hooded sweatshirt under a light-colored buttoned shirt with matching pants that both read “Milano Di Rouge.”

The person of interest who drove the SUV from the scene is described as 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 inches tall, last seen wearing a black hat, dark puffer coat, matching pants and black boots. He is possibly known as "Lil E," police said.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct detective unit at (313) 596-1040. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.